EPOS Expands Portfolio of Microsoft Teams-Certified UC Headsets

The What: EPOS is expanding its range of UC headsets Certified for Microsoft Teams by including its IMPACT MB Pro Series. The series, which was previously certified for Skype for Business, now offers a firmware upgrade to be Certified for Microsoft Teams.

The What Else: The certification update for Teams delivers all of the previous benefits of Skype for Business certification and adds enhanced functionality in Teams, allowing users to receive notifications and instantly jump to the notification in Teams. The existing green call activity LED light on the appertaining BTD 800 USB Dongle now offers notifications for missed calls, voicemails, or meeting start. By pushing the call answer button, users will invoke the application, which brings them directly to the relevant notification: Missed calls, voice calls or meetings.

If users have previously purchased one of the IMPACT MB Pro headsets, they will simply have to do a firmware update via the client application, EPOS Connect, to upgrade their devices and get the full Teams functionality. Alternatively, with EPOS Manager—a free cloud-based IT Management tool—IT Managers can implement the firmware update across an entire organization’s IMPACT headset users from a central position, thus keep them in complete control of the organization’s audio devices.

The new Certified for Microsoft Teams devices include:

IMPACT MB Pro 1 UC ML

IMPACT MB Pro 2 UC ML

“The certification of the MB Pro series expands our portfolio of UC headsets Certified for Microsoft Teams, which is essential to ensure that our users have the tools they need to deliver excellent performance through a seamless collaboration and communication experience no matter the time zone and location,” said Theis Moerk, vice president of product management at EPOS.

“Microsoft and EPOS work closely together to ensure that our joint customers have an excellent Microsoft Teams experience to work better together and collaborate and communicate more efficiently,” said Albert Kooiman, director of Microsoft Teams devices partner engineering and certification. “Upgrading the MB Pro Series to the latest Certified for Microsoft Teams standard is part of making that happen, and brings users an even broader portfolio of audio devices delivering a consistent Teams user experience.”

The Bottom Line: EPOS’ IMPACT Line is designed to provide excellent customer experiences with a portfolio of audio tools engineered for comfort, easy call handling, and rich, natural sound—all while reliable, intelligent technologies filter out unwanted noise, enhance audio, and boost efficiency.