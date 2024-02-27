Enterprise Displays from Jupiter Shine at ISE 2024

At Integrated Systems Europe 2024, Cindy Davis, brand and content director at AV Technology, met up with Jupiter Systems’ Chief Executive Officer Sidney and vice president of sales and marketing Justin Shong, to discuss how the next generation of Jupiter displays is bringing high-end home TV specs to the enterprise market.

According to Shong, 21:9 is the aspect ratio of the future in a corporate setting. “What we've done for both traditional video and online collaboration platforms is opened up your field of view; taken away the dual monitors; and allowed it to be one big, continuous canvas that fills up the view of the person in front of you,” he said.

And when it comes to enterprise displays, Rittenberg emphasized that there’s no reason they should be second rate. “We're completely ahead of the entire market, and not just in 21:9, but the LCD display market,” he said. “We're coming out with the Mini-LED backlight; Quantum-Dot (LED and our own dual brightness enhancement technology. We're also reaching VESA DisplayHDR 1400, which has never happened in enterprise displays.”