Enhancing the student experience through hands-on, tech-based learning (eCampus News)

"In a time where enterprises across all industries, from retail to finance, are evaluating their business processes and offerings to meet the technology advancements occurring every day, higher education is tasked with keeping up. Since the first Intranet was created for students at University of Illinois in 1960, and Electronic University Network offered its first online course in 1986, universities all across the country, and world, have worked to meet the growing demand of the online world and meet the student experience."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is looking to improve outcomes and performance, it's time to take an in-depth assessment of the student experience at your school. This story goes to show that improving the student experience can give achievement a major boost.