Endpoint security worrisome during pandemic, says university CISO (EdScoop)

"Amid all the changes that the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced to higher education institutions, managing endpoint security is foremost in the mind of the chief information security officer of Arizona State University, she told Scoop News Group in a recent video interview."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the campus community studying and working from home during COVID-19 campus closures, CISOs have had to manage escalated security implications and concerns. And with remote instruction playing a role for many schools in the fall, these worries will continue.