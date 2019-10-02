Endpoint Security Tool Protects Off-Campus Users (Campus Technology)

"WatchGuard has introduced DNSWatchGo, an endpoint security tool to help educators protect themselves from cyber attacks. The new cloud-based service automatically detects and blocks phishing attacks, command and control callbacks and data exfiltration attempts against users."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Endpoint security tools don't just help keep campus networks safe — they can also protect users on and off campus. Read how these solutions can help protect against phishing attacks in realtime and help IT teams manage all user activity through a single interface.