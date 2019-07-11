Elsevier Ends Journal Access for UC System (Inside Higher Ed)

"Elsevier this week began revoking the University of California system’s journal access -- more than six months after the two parties failed to reach agreement on a new bundled journal subscription deal. In December 2018, the university system announced that it would not renew its $10-million-a-year “big deal” with the publisher after negotiations broke down. UC had been seeking a new kind of deal that would reduce costs and include fees for publishing open-access articles."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the wake of failed negotiations, Elsevier has revoked journal access to the UC system. But librarians are finding workarounds, like interlibrary loans, to help connect researchers with the content they need.