Elo releases new Slim Self-Service Stands

The What: Elo has released its new Slim Self-Service Stands, ready to ease the installation of interactive experiences in any high-traffic public environment, including self-order, wayfinding, endless aisle and customer check-in.

The What Else: The Slim Self-Service Stand integrates with Elo’s 15- and 22-inch I-Series touchscreen computers, which are available in either Windows or Android models. And, with Elo Edge ConnectTM accessories, customers can create a tailored solution thanks to Elo’s Unified Architecture. The Slim Self-Service Stands enable device mounting in portrait or landscape orientation and offer the flexibility for both countertop and floor stand models. As well, the Slim Self-Service Stand assembles easily and, as an advantage over the Wallaby model, is suited for installments where a printer is not needed.

The Bottom Line: The Slim Self-Service Stand builds off of Elo’s Wallaby stand product line already found globally in quick service restaurant (QSR) chains, movie theaters, and sporting arenas, and even as a self-service glacier ticket purchase application in Iceland. The new Slim Self-Service Stands, available in both countertop and floor models, boast a 23.6% slimmer form factor than Elo’s previous models.