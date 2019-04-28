EliteProAV to Show Saker Tab-Tension CineGrey 5D Electric Screen at InfoComm 2019

The What: EliteProAV's Saker Tab-Tension electric projector screen now features the CineGrey 5D ambient light rejecting (ALR) and ceiling light rejecting CLR - S Material. This is a high (1.5) gain 3D-2D projection material tough enough to come in a retractable tab-tensioned format.

The What Else: The Saker Tab-Tension CineGrey 5D projection screen merges the qualities of an ambient light rejecting (ALR) projector screen material with that of a manually retractable format. “Ambient light rejecting materials allow larger-than-life projector screens to replace the smaller large flat-panel displays at a fraction of the cost,” said David Rodgers, marketing manager, EliteProAV. “Making a product that can reliably handle repetitive use for many years was a tough challenge for an ambient light rejecting (ALR) material. Now that we have it mastered, this product will answer a lot of demands that this industry has put on manufacturers to fulfill.”

The Bottom Line: The CineGrey 5D is a .35mm thick PVC material that is comprised of a silver-gray reflective textured surface with a tinted diffusion layer. It is available in a 16:9 aspect ratio with 100-, 120-, 135-, and 150-inch sizes available. This also includes with extra drop borders for high ceiling installations.

It comes with EliteProAV’s five-year manufacturer’s warranty plus an ENR-G 5 percent discount for purchases through educational, non-profit, religious, and government/military organizations. It can be seen at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 4588.