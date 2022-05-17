Electrosonic Announces Michelle Byrne as New Global Chief People Officer

Electrosonic, a leading experiential technology company, announced that Michelle Byrne has been appointed as the new global chief people officer of Electrosonic Group.

"We're thrilled to have Michelle lead our People and Culture Team at Electrosonic as chief people officer," said president and managing director of Electrosonic, Ewan Smith. "She's an inspired choice who has grown her responsibilities internally, demonstrating leadership skills along the way—and she'll be able to help us gain a significant competitive advantage."

In this role, Byrne will be responsible for all aspects of people management including talent acquisition, development, and retention. With over 15-plus years of experience in human resources and leadership positions within technology companies, Byrne is well-equipped to lead Electrosonic's people operations and help the company continue its growth trajectory driving employee engagement across the group.

Michelle Byrne (Image credit: Electrosonic)

"I am incredibly excited to further expand my responsibilities at Electrosonic and continue the focus on cultivating an amazing employee experience," said Byrne. "In today’s competitive environment, people are what make for enterprise success; I can't wait to enhance the passion and culture of Electrosonic in my new role as CPO. It's going to be an honor working alongside everyone here who shares our values."

Byrne will be leading human resources, internal communications, employee engagement, and safety. She will be responsible for all aspects of the Electrosonic Group people agenda, including attracting, engaging, and retaining talent to accelerate Electrosonic's position as a leading technology professional services enterprise.