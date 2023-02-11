Electro-Voice, Dynacord Enable Different Experiences to Different Customers

Located in one of Kolkata’s trendiest districts, Greek-themed premium lounge ØLTERRA was created to offer different experiences to different customers, depending on the time of their visit. During the day, for example, visitors can enjoy dining and drinks with background music that is conducive to conversation in a relaxed atmosphere, while music enthusiasts can dance the night away as the lounge steps up the SPL in club mode for the evening. This flexibility is made possible by a sound system that serves both functions equally well, comprising a selection of Electro-Voice loudspeaker models driven by Dynacord (opens in new tab) L Series amplifiers.

[Blueprint for Success: Learn from the Past, Shape Your Future] (opens in new tab)

The owners of ØLTERRA were already aware of the quality of both Electro-Voice and Dynacord equipment following an installation by Standard Radio Service at their other venue in the city, Carpe Diem. However, this did not automatically mean they would make the same choices again. The equipment needed to meet the very specific needs of the 13,000-square-foot venue and deliver the kind of audio quality its patrons would expect. Standard Radio Service looked to the extensive Electro-Voice installed loudspeaker portfolio to provide a made-to-measure solution, proposing EVF models with the high-output capacity to cover the main lounge and dance floor areas for a full-on club experience at night, in combination with compact ZX1i and EVID-S models to cover the bar and terrace areas at lower levels during daytime dining hours—all powered by L Series amplifiers from Dynacord.

(Image credit: Electro-Voice, Dynacord)

The main floor of the lounge is covered by a pair of EVF-1152S 15-inch tops with ample low-end support from two QRx 218S dual-18-inch subwoofers. Due to the differing uses of the venue, the plan was to have a smooth transition to lower SPLs as guests move away from the main dance floor. To achieve this, gradually smaller loudspeakers have been deployed, starting with two EVF-1122S 12-inch models before transitioning to four ZX1i 8-inch cabinets in the bar area. The physical sensation of the low frequencies is maintained by ELX200-18SP 18-inch powered subwoofers. Outside, the terrace is covered by six IP65-rated EVID-S5.2X weatherized speakers.

[10 Installations That Caught Our Attention] (opens in new tab)

The entire system is driven by eight L-Series amplifiers, with two L1300FD (two 650 W), two L1800FD (two 950 W) and four L3600FD (two1800 W). SONICUE Sound System Software was used to configure and tune the system for optimal performance. So far, the customer response to the new system concept has been extremely positive; even when the venue acts as a club, there are still quieter areas where customers can dine and chat, all with seamless, full-range coverage and appropriate SPLs.