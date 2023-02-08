The Dynacord (opens in new tab) V600:4 is the first member of a new amplifier line for small to mid-sized installation scenarios such as education, hospitality, retail, houses of worship, and more. The four-channel power amplifier with a total power of 600 watts is an extremely versatile amplifier that is quick to install and runs trouble-free—even under demanding power conditions.

With a compact 1RU form factor requiring minimal rack space, the V600:4 is fully equipped with innovative features and new Dynacord technologies. It offers building owners an optimal combination of real professional performance and resource-efficient power consumption, all at a very attractive price point. All the amplifier technologies were developed by Dynacord engineering, one of the most experienced research teams in the audio industry.

[Pro AV 2023: Trends to Watch] (opens in new tab)

3 Things to Know about Dynacord's New Multi-Channel Power Amplifier

1. Installation versatility: The V600:4 offers the user high flexibility for many applications. This is enabled by multiple power drive options utilizing Dynacord’s patented VLD (Variable Load Drive) technology. It allows the amplifier channels to be driven in 4 ohms, 8 ohms, 70 V or 100 V without compromising the available output power.

The newly developed Dynacord powerTANK technology adds even more installation flexibility, working like a power reservoir for the amplifier. With direct access to the total power of 600 watts, the V600:4 can deliver asymmetric power across all channels (up to 300W per single channel) as needed. There is no waste of energy, which allows great flexibility—especially when driving multiple audio zones with different power requirements. A single V600:4 can simultaneously serve as system drive for the compact loudspeakers in a small zone such as a kitchen area as well as for larger loudspeakers with up to 300 watts such as in an auditorium. Contributing to the ease of installation, this feature does not require any special configuration skills—powerTANK engages automatically.

[Winners Announced: Best of Show at Integrated Systems Europe 2023] (opens in new tab)

2. Low Cost of Ownership: More and more companies are required to reduce their carbon footprints and overall building energy costs to meet strict environmental regulations. Dynacord amplifiers have a proven track record when it comes to supporting energy savings without sacrificing any performance. Overall power consumption can be significantly reduced thanks to ecoRAIL. This technology delivers almost a standby level of power consumption, whilst simultaneously delivering high quality background music ensuring performance and power saving. Both protecting the environment and significantly lowering the total cost of ownership, ecoRAIL always maintains high-quality audio and operational safety.

APD (Auto Power Down) contributes to further optimize efficiency, reducing energy consumption by automatically powering down the amplifier when no audio signal is present. As soon as a signal is detected, auto wake-up will immediately enable the amplifier to be fully operational.

3. Highly Reliable: Dynacord power amplifiers enjoy an excellent reputation in the market for outstanding audio performance and extreme robustness. Like all Dynacord amplifiers, the V600:4 is built to last, offering high-quality components and professional performance characteristics. Bullet-proof protection circuitry with sophisticated limiters, originating from Dynacord’s high-end amplifier lines, gives the user peace of mind by protecting the amplifier—as well as the connected loudspeakers—from damage.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

The V600:4 incorporates Dynacord’s new dualCOOL technology. Designed as a convection-cooled power amplifier, the device operates silently, making the V600:4 also suitable for installations in quiet environments. Thanks to dualCOOL, a built-in multi-stage fan is activated under extreme thermal conditions, preventing the device from limiting while maintaining full operation—even at temperatures of up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius). Proven Power Factor Correction (PFC) for the power supply also contributes towards a flawless performance—under unstable power conditions with large voltage swings.