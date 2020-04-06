Education in the Time of the Virus; or, Flying the Plane While Building It (EDUCAUSE Review)

"In times of crisis, community is vital. One of the best ways that communities can assist themselves is to share information and best practices. To support the higher education IT community with timely information during the COVID-19 pandemic, EDUCAUSE has initiated a series of QuickPolls: very short surveys on a key topic or challenge. Our aim is to promote the sharing of information and the best ways to address our common challenges."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated a rapid move to remote learning. Shifting gears mid-semester means that many instructors are still absorbing best practices while they start teaching online for the very first time. Learn how the campus community can offer support in these trying times.