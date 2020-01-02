Ed-Tech Failures (Inside Higher Ed)

"Among the torrent of end-of-year and end-of-decade lists over the last few days, you may have missed Audrey Watters’s list of the '100 Worst Ed-Tech Debacles of the Decade.' It’s worth checking out in its entirety."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It's very unlikely that every edtech implementation at your institution will be a "win" in the long term. But when things fail, they can provide invaluable learning experiences. Look at where things have gone wrong in the past, and avoid those pitfalls when charting courses for the future.