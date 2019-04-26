Ed Tech Buyers: Don’t Ask These Four Questions (The EvoLLLution)

"Postsecondary institutions aren’t procuring instructional technology properly. The decisions that drive institutional purchasing are often built on faulty premises. In my experience as a former professor turned ed-tech executive, administrators are simply asking the wrong questions."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The fanciest, newest, and shiniest gear in the world will add zero value to your campus if staff and faculty don't feel confident using it. This article will help demystify the piloting and instructional technology procurement processes.