EAW Promotes Jim Newhouse to VP of Global Sales

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has promoted of Jim Newhouse to vice president of global sales. Newhouse has served the company as North American sales director since 2015.

Jim Newhouse

Before joining EAW, he worked as a regional sales manager at Bose Corporation and owned and operated AV systems integration firm Clear Signal. As EAW North American sales director, Newhouse established a strong direct sales team, dramatically increased installation market revenue, and initiated a highly successful dealer incentive program.

"The key to winning is building a great team, person by person, and key to any successful team is an extraordinary leader," said EAW president T.J. Smith. "Jim has repeatedly demonstrated his ability not only to create relationships and sell but to rally the best out of those around him. I am pleased to welcome Jim to the executive leadership team at EAW."

"When given the opportunity to build and lead the EAW North American sales team, I was determined to surround myself with the strongest team," said Newhouse. "Our North American sales team understands our customers' needs and continually rises to the occasion. We all continue to grow together; iron sharpens iron. Our goal is to make sure that our international customers and team are as tightly connected as our North American team."

Newhouse's promotion is effective immediately.