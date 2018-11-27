Dx: Preparing for the Impact on Higher Ed Culture, Workforce, and Technology (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Digital transformation (Dx) is having a profound impact across many industries. In higher education it is leading to an accelerating evolution of the higher ed institution and of IT's place within it. In early 2018, EDUCAUSE convened nine IT leaders with a wide variety of perspectives within higher education to consider digital transformation and its impact on higher education."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Digital transformation is the source of a great deal of buzz in higher ed, but how will it truly impact institutions and what should be done to prepare? EDUCAUSE Review looks past the hype and digs into the details of Dx.