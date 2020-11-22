DVDO Increases Range of Product Offerings for Data and Video Communication

The What: DVDO launched a new range of IoT-enabled smart cameras, facial/thermal detection devices, AVoIP, KVM, and extender products aimed at modernizing lifestyles and workspaces to face today's challenges.

The What Else: Designed to enable low-cost and hassle-free video communication, monitoring, and security at home and office, DVDO's expanded product range spans three camera options—from a Full HD 1080p ultra-wide angle camera to an HD PTZ camera with intelligent tracking. All DVDO cameras offer HDMI and IP connectivity and AAC audio encoding, and come with all controls, cables and mounting hardware to be fully operational within minutes with no need for firmware installation.

In addition, DVDO’s new facial recognition and thermal detection solutions provide remote and contactless identification, authentication and access control, effective even when the subject is wearing a mask or in dark environments. Complete with all hardware and software required for easy installation, DVDO’s self-contained facial recognition and thermal detection devices feature integrated industrial-grade cameras, thermal detectors, and interactive tablets, recognizing databases of up to 30,000 faces with intuitive mask off/on capability.

The brand-new lineup also includes AVoIP devices, controllers, accessories and whole-room solutions for education and conferencing environments.

The Bottom Line: Bringing the new cameras, facial and thermal detection devices, and AVoIP solutions together with existing DVDO visual communication products, the new range of pro AV solutions include robust KVM extenders and switchers comprising any connectivity need, including fiber, compressed or uncompressed signals, USB, HDMI and more.

DVDO products are available now through distributors and pro AV resellers.