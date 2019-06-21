Duke researcher apologizes for exposing student images to Chinese military (EdScoop)

"A computer science professor at Duke University wrote a letter to the university’s newspaper on Thursday apologizing for deviating from conditions of a 2014 research project that ultimately placed images of 2,000 students in a public database."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Even with such a conscientious team, student images still landed in the wrong place. This certainly a cautionary tale; we cannot take anything for granted when it comes to data security. What is your institution doing to stay one step ahead? Are your professors, admis, data leaders, and other germane technologists collaborating?