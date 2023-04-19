DTEN D7X Certified for Microsoft Teams

The DTEN D7X video conferencing and collaboration solution (opens in new tab) is now certified for Microsoft Teams. DTEN, in collaboration with Microsoft, is creating an easy-to-use, out-of-the-box Teams Rooms on Android collaboration solution.

DTEN’s portfolio of video collaboration solutions, which feature built-in cameras, microphones, and speakers, provide a seamless collaboration experience for hybrid teams for employees working from anywhere. The D7X touch capability makes the table console optional and enables collaboration with Microsoft Whiteboard. With the certification, the DTEN D7X now is a Teams Rooms on Android solution, enabling Teams customers to take advantage of DTEN’s flagship products and Microsoft Teams’ collaboration platform and features used by millions of people worldwide.

The certification process involved rigorous testing of DTEN’s collaboration solutions to ensure they meet Microsoft’s strict standards for performance, security and compatibility. With this certification, DTEN customers can have confidence that their devices will work seamlessly with Teams, providing a reliable and secure communication and collaboration experience.

“We’re pleased to have DTEN join the ecosystem of devices Certified for Microsoft Teams,” said Albert Kooiman, senior director of Microsoft Teams devices partner engineering and certification at Microsoft. “DTEN’s collaboration displays combine Microsoft Teams with touch and inking through the Microsoft Whiteboard, and we’ll continue to work with DTEN to bring these rich hybrid collaboration experiences to our customers.”

Other DTEN devices in the D7X Series are also in the process of Teams certification. Having all DTEN devices Microsoft certified, including a personal desktop collaboration solution, is one of the company’s top priorities.