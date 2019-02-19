DSE Adds More Product Offerings to DSE 2019 Lineup

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced more than 250 vendors that will be exhibiting on the show floor, many of them will be introducing new products at DSE 2019, including:

Advantech’s CRV-430WP, designed with a 43” UHD industrial grade curved LCD and an industrial display card, supports standard video outputs such as HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA. The introduction of deep curved profiles in a large area display creates exciting opportunities for digital signage, slot machines, entertainment kiosks, and more. https://www.advantech.com/products/714b2398-e1c8-4d50-a1b4-f00fb1c63b2f/crv-430wp/mod_80bd47ea-d9ea-4ea5-94e0-51fbd4c577c1 Booth 2031

Daktronics’ all new Optica Series is a revolutionary new video product – the industry's first sub-1mm display with true outdoor brightness. Visit Daktronics booth #2422 to learn more and experience firsthand the vibrant HDR color, radiant brightness and superior contrast from the most power efficient technology in the industry. www.daktronics.com/optica Booth 2422

With its lightweight and slim design, LED Sign Supply’s EnviroSlim Electronic Message Display provides a cost effective outdoor LED advertising solution that is versatile and easy to install for any type of application or environment. https://www.ledsignsupply.com/enviroslim-led/ Booth 2840

NEC’s C651Q 4K UHD large-format display is packed with commercial-grade features. It features anti-reflective high haze coating, full external controls and is landscape compatible, making it ideal for any application. NEC’s advanced color management and stabilization system provide complete control and uniformity, and real-time temperature sensors control integrated cooling fans. https://www.necdisplay.com/p/c651q Booth 2300

The Convergent series from Premier Mounts offers built-in adjustment for the x-y-z planes to create totally seamless direct-view LED video walls from the biggest display manufacturers in the industry. This new solution is designed to the exact millimeter for mounting points and can be shipped to your jobsite in 48 hours! https://www.premiermounts.com/product/convergent-if/ Booth 1918

Registration for any of the DSE 2019 educational conference sessions, which are sponsored by Ayuda, makes one eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, available online at www.dse2019.com . More information on Ayuda, the DOOH industry’s most widely used all-in-one business operations software, is available at www.ayudasystems.com .