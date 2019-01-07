DSE 2019 Webinar to Discuss Digital Signage Trends in the QSR Sector

Digital Signage Expo has announced the second installment in its free 2019 webinar series, which targets specific end user verticals, is to be presented Thursday, January 10 at 2 p.m. ET.

Moderated by QSR Magazine Editorial Director Sam Oches, the 30-minute session will benefit QSR operators, technologists and communications professionals responsible for their restaurant facilities’ digital signage communications network.

Featured discussion leaders include:

The 30-minute webinar will discuss trends in hardware, software and operational component technologies, identifying those innovations that have been applied or should be considered in the QSR space. The discussion will also explore the types of innovations that could be helpful to generate additional efficiencies.

“The QSR space is ripe for digital signage disruption,” said Eftekhari-Asl. “Pulling from other industries, we’ll discuss some emerging trends in digital signage…everything from the use of facial recognition to serving up perfectly curated content and the power of data and analytics to give deep insight into your customers and how these can be applied to QSR.”

Attendance for this 30-minute webinar is free, but registration is required HERE .

While additional events are being confirmed, upcoming webinars in the series, which will focus on digital signage trends in each sector, include: