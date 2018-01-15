DSE 2018 Webinar to Present “Enhancing the Airport Customer Experience with Digital Signage"

Digital Signage Expo announced the next installment in its free weekly webinar series to be presented in the first quarter targeting specific end user verticals.



The sixth in the series, to be presented Thursday, February 15 at 2 p.m. EST, will benefit airport administrators, technologists and communications and marketing professionals responsible for their facility’s digital communications network.

Titled, “Enhancing the Airport Customer Experience with Digital Signage,” the 30-minute session will be moderated by Editor-in-Chief of Airport Business, Joe Petrie with presenters David Saleme, Senior Manager of Business Development for the John Glenn Columbus International Airport and Michael Oram, Airport Contract Specialist/MAII for the McCarran International Airport.

The webinar will discuss and identify such topics a the most common applications of digital signage in an airport environment, the benefits of using digital signage in an airport setting, how digital signage helps to create employee and visitor engagement and how the traveler’s experience is enhanced through the use of digital signage. It will also cover the most important things an on-premise airport network operator should consider when planning a digital signage installation, what common mistakes to avoid, and the skill sets required when operating a digital signage network in an airport setting.

“In the world of airport signage, there is a constant challenge to find a balance between providing passengers with what they are looking for and giving them what they didn’t know they wanted,” said Oram.

Attendance for this 30-minute webinar is free, but registration is required.

The webinar series will focus on topics relevant to all aspects of digital signage from technology to content, including: