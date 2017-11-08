DSE 2018 to Present "Experiential Engineering in the Age of Digital Signage"

Digital Signage Expo announced that its Digital Signage Integrators Seminar Program at DSE 2018 designed specifically for Pro AV/IT System Integrators will feature an hour-long session titled, “Experiential Engineering in the Age of Digital Signage.”



On Wednesday, March 28 at 9 a.m., Matthew Neutra, Manager of Prototype Demonstration and 3D Specialist for Bose, and Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign, will co-present a session that will discuss how experiential engineering is driving the future of digital signage. The presenters will dissect the essential components for building an experiential solution toolkit, with the aid of a compelling live demo. Attendees will be walked through the experience engineering creative process developed at Bose, breaking it down step-by-step from concept to prototype to implementation.

“Everyone has a great idea for an experience floating around in their head, but not everyone knows how to pry it out and make it come alive, said Neutra. “With the right tools, the right partners and the right process, not only can you get that idea out of your head, but you can rally a team of people to help you do it well.”

“Digital signage has become so much more than a dynamic poster,” said Hastings. “Viewers expect the content to be relevant and the experience to be tailored to their needs and desires. BrightSign is excited to discuss our mission of working closely with key partners to create the tools that satisfy the sophisticated demands of today’s consumers.”

Registration for the DSE Wednesday, March 28 session, “Experiential Engineering in the Age of Digital Signage,” or any of the DSE 2018 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by BroadSign International and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online.