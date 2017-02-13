DSE 2017 Announces New Seminar

Digital Signage Expo announced that it will offer a session entitled “How Ad Tech Companies are Helping Agencies and Marketers Buy DOOH Programmatically” as part of its Digital Signage Seminar Program at DSE 2017.



The seminar will be held on Thursday, March 30th at 9 a.m. Barry Frey, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Place-based Advertising Association, will moderate a panel discussion featuring Andreas Soupliotis, President and CEO at Ayuda Systems, Justin Cohen, Digital Marketing Director at Keurig Canada, and Mike Gamaroff, Senior Vice President of Channel Strategy at SITO Mobile.

This panel will explore how automation, mobile data, and ad serving is evolving to garner new digital revenue for DOOH media operators. DOOH and mobile ad tech companies will share insight on how their technology stacks are transforming to connect digital screen inventory to digital buyers, while digital marketers will share their perspective on the space.

“Programmatic adoption is critical to the continued growth of the DOOH ad sector,” said Frey. “Our 2016 survey of media planners confirms that the availability of programmatic buying options will greatly accelerate the flow of ad dollars to our screens. After publishing the first two industry programmatic white papers, DPAA has now developed and will soon be publicly releasing the industry’s programmatic guidelines. I look forward to moderating this session and leading some of the foremost experts in a discussion of how we accelerate the fast-growing programmatic opportunities in the industry.”