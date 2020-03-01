Draper Announces Passing of Regional Sales Manager Dave Trapani

Dave Trapani, regional sales manager at Draper, died on Feb. 19 at age 54 following an illness.

Dave Trapini

“Rarely do you come across someone who can light up a room when they enter it–Dave was one of those people,” said Lee Denhart, architectural market manager for Draper. “He found the good in everyone, everything, and every situation, even when he was sick. He was a proud father and devoted family man who loved to share humorous stories about life’s ups and downs. He was a dedicated and talented employee who cared equally for the company and his customers. Most of all he was a friend, and to those who knew him, one that will be greatly missed.”

Trapini is survived by his wife, Kate, and daughter Veronica Rose. Contribution’s in his memory can be made to St. Jude’s Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.