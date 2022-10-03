Draper Announces Major Expansion in 2023

In response to continued growth, Draper (opens in new tab) has announced a major expansion that will add 20% to its manufacturing headquarters located in central Indiana.

The 100,000-square-foot addition will bring the total size of the facility to over 500,000 square feet.

“We see a lot of good growth opportunities, and this building is going to allow us to continue to take care and meet the needs of our customers,” said Draper company president Chris Broome. “Also, from a supply standpoint, we’ll be able to keep a better inventory of fabrics and other components, which will allow us to be more responsive to our customers’ needs.”

Draper currently employs more than 700 people, working in nine buildings across the headquarter campus. Broome expects the construction of a tenth building will add 25-30 new jobs immediately upon completion, which is expected late next year.

Take a look at the new building site and current manufacturing facilities in this video featuring Broome (opens in new tab).