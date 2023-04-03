Don't Get Caught on Mute—This New Headset Helps Break the Silence

EPOS is releasing the IMPACT 1000, an on-ear, future-proof Bluetooth headset. The IMPACT 1000 Series is designed to meet the challenges of a call in the New Open Office workspace.

The IMPACT 1000 is for talk-centric professionals and ensures that all sides of the meeting can stay focused for an impactful dialogue with a minimum of brain energy spend on listening and understanding the essentials. EPOS IMPACT 1000 is designed to help the brain listen and understand with at least one on the call being in a noisy environment. This reduces brain fatigue on both sides of the meeting through hybrid adaptive ANC and adaptive voice pickup powered by EPOS AI. By reducing disruptive sounds, it enables both sides of a call to unlock new levels of productivity and performance.

(Image credit: EPOS)

The IMPACT 1000 leverages speech intelligibility technology. By harnessing machine learning technology, the IMPACT 1000 works to identify which sounds should be suppressed in a user’s environment and which sounds should be enhanced. Together, this first of its kind solution addresses the challenges of modern work environments, empowering workers in open plan offices to block out unwanted noises and create disturbance free work experiences for both sides of a call.

IMPACT 1000 Feature Breakdown