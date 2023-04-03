Don't Get Caught on Mute—This New Headset Helps Break the Silence

EPOS is releasing the IMPACT 1000, an on-ear, future-proof Bluetooth headset. The IMPACT 1000 Series is designed to meet the challenges of a call in the New Open Office workspace.
The IMPACT 1000 is for talk-centric professionals and ensures that all sides of the meeting can stay focused for an impactful dialogue with a minimum of brain energy spend on listening and understanding the essentials. EPOS IMPACT 1000 is designed to help the brain listen and understand with at least one on the call being in a noisy environment. This reduces brain fatigue on both sides of the meeting through hybrid adaptive ANC and adaptive voice pickup powered by EPOS AI. By reducing disruptive sounds, it enables both sides of a call to unlock new levels of productivity and performance.
The IMPACT 1000 leverages speech intelligibility technology. By harnessing machine learning technology, the IMPACT 1000 works to identify which sounds should be suppressed in a user’s environment and which sounds should be enhanced. Together, this first of its kind solution addresses the challenges of modern work environments, empowering workers in open plan offices to block out unwanted noises and create disturbance free work experiences for both sides of a call.
IMPACT 1000 Feature Breakdown
- Powered by EPOS BrainAdapt technology: EPOS designs audio solutions built on EPOS BrainAdapt, a group of pioneering technologies that work together to improve cognitive performance. IMPACT 1000 is built on EPOS BrainAdapt technology to reduce brain fatigue with adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and voice pickup powered by EPOS AI, making sure you're getting your message through.
- Uses EPOS AI to adapt to environments: EPOS machine learning technology scans user environments 32,000 times per second to suppress disruptive sounds and enhances desirable audio to ensure only the relevant sounds slip through to the person the user is talking to.
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Featuring hybrid adaptive hybrid ANC, the IMPACT 1000 ensures unwanted background sounds are blocked out to enable undisturbed conversation and reduced brain fatigue.
- Built with layers of smart features: Triple Bluetooth connectivity lets users stay connected to three devices at the same time to enable movement while on a call. TalkThrough features allow users to communicate with colleagues without removing the headset while the 360 busylight signals when users are on a call.
- Designed for comfort: Users can experience all-day wearing comfort with lightweight design, soft cushions, headband padding, and Super Wideband for natural sound. Enjoy total ease of use with a contactless charging stand, intuitive on-headset controls, and a suite of smart features.