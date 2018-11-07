Don’t Forget the Role of Humans in Those Tech-Driven ‘Student Success’ Efforts (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"When more than 10,000 people converge for higher education’s largest tech conference, as they did in Denver last week, inevitably a lot of the talk centers on topics like IT security, new software products that promise to streamline campus operations, and the latest-and-greatest (ahem) tools to improve students’ experiences in and outside the classroom."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, EDUCAUSE was a great time to take in all the new edtech bells and whistles on the market and celebrate the power of data in education, but don't lose sight of the critically important role the human perspective plays in successful tech implementations and evaluations.