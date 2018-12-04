Does Mobile Learning Fuel Mobile Addiction? (eLearning Inside News)

"The use of mobile devices for educational purposes inside and outside of classrooms has grown drastically in popularity in recent years. At the same time, concerns over screen time, use of social media, the rapidly accelerating rates of teen suicide, and device addiction have also come to the fore. Some have suggested or implied a causal relationship exists between the two phenomena. But is there research to back up such a claim? Does mobile learning lead to mobile addiction?"—Source: eLearning Inside News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Mobile device addiction is a major issue. Could mobile learning get students hooked on their devices? Or could the convenience and engagement inherent with personal devices actually be beneficial for the learning process? eLearning Inside News digs into the research around this topic.