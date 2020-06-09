Diversified Achieves SOC 2 Certification

Diversified has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC 2) examination for its managed services in digital media. By completing this examination with zero exceptions, the company not only demonstrates a deep commitment to mature enterprise cybersecurity and data protection policies, but also proves its ability to execute controls and compliance within its operating environment.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, SOC 2 certification is a standard for data security and requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. The comprehensive audit, conducted by A-LIGN, not only covered the operational infrastructure within Diversified’s enterprise data center, but also extended to user systems including the company’s DivTech application suite used to extensively manage integrator logistics to the edge.

"One of the central hallmarks for Diversified is being a thought leader in the industry and a trusted technology partner," says John Melillo, SVP of Diversified’s Digital Media Group. "By completing the SOC 2 audit, and demonstrating a compliant security posture, Diversified continues to pioneer the future of digital media and managed services as a proactive solution provider continually seeking improved outcomes for our clients."