Ditto Digital Signage Release Includes Robust Feature Set

The What: Squirrels LLC announced an innovative digital signage technology launched at ISE 2020 as part of the company’s expanding Ditto screen sharing solution. Some of the new features include screen mirroring integration, free templates, emergency alerts, scheduling, central management and more.

The What Else: Ditto says they differentiate themselves with the ability to instantly transition from digital signage to screen mirroring, as well as utilize popular devices as receivers. Ditto receiver software runs on Apple TV and Windows devices. No proprietary Ditto hardware is required.

“We redefined Ditto without sacrificing what made it great,” Squirrels CEO and co-founder Andrew Gould said. “We gave people a way to make use of all their displays, all the time. People only used Ditto to screen mirror before. Now, Ditto is active even when you’re not presenting. The transition from displaying digital signage to screen mirroring on demand is seamless and intuitive to maintain the simplicity people love about Ditto.”

The new Ditto signage solution offers centralized management as one of its features. (Image credit: Ditto)

In one new feature, digital signage template, users will be able to upload their own PNG, GIF, JPEG and MP4 files or use free, customizable Ditto digital signage templates.

With multi-display screen mirroring, Ditto users can now mirror their device to multiple displays simultaneously. Devices could previously be mirrored to only one display. Users may also mirror up to four devices to each display simultaneously.

There is also a centralized management function, and new emergency services capabilities.

“One person managing digital signage for every display across a large organization is not feasible,” Gould said. “Signage changes often. Keeping up with it would become a full-time job. Ditto admins can give Account Portal access to others in their organization to manage signage for specific departments and locations.”

The Bottom Line: These new features are designed to streamline management for all Ditto devices. Already known for an intuitive UI, these features make managing signage for both large and small organizations even more streamlined.