Display Week 2019 to Engage Women in Tech

The Society for Information Display (SID) is putting on a panel where top female technology executives and innovators will share their unique insights on the state of the display industry and where it's going for women in Silicon Valley during Display Week 2019.

The session—Women in Tech – Leading in the Tech World—will take place directly following the CEO Forum on Wednesday, May 15 with a special reception at 5:30 p.m.

"For 2019, we are bringing back our Women in Tech Forum with a dynamic new group of participants," said Sri Peruvemba, chair of marketing for SID. "While women comprise half of the U.S. workforce, they still hold less than 20 percent of all tech jobs. Fortunately, our industry is waking up to the need of having more women in technology. They will also discuss the challenges they have faced and where they see the industry going."

The discussion will feature industry leaders like Samanatha Phenix of Leyard and Planar, and panelists will provide their unique perspectives about what makes the industry tick, how they've gotten to where they are, and what more the tech world needs to do to continue enabling women from all walks of life to rise to their potential.

For more information or to register for Display Week, visit http://www.displayweek.org/