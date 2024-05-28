Disguise Launches New Generation of EX Media Servers

Disguise has launched its new generation of EX media servers, following the recently launched RX III real-time render node, opening up even wider access to the world's most advanced live visual experience platform.

Providing a ruggedized solution for pre-rendered video playback at any scale, the new generation of the EX range comes in the form of three different media servers—EX 2, EX 2C and EX 3+—providing an entry point to the Disguise ecosystem for mid to small-scale productions looking for a powerful playback machine with all the benefits of Disguise hardware.

Engineered to seamlessly power permanent installations in museums, theme parks, cruise ships, and immersive spaces, with advanced software integration and best-in-class support, the new EX machines also provide a perfect playback solution for live events such as theatre shows and corporate presentations, thanks to their new, more compact and low-noise 2U chassis design.

[The Road to InfoComm 2024: Everything You Need to Know Before You Go]

Featuring components like the latest PCIe Gen 5 motherboard, the new EX machines enable users the freedom to choose a solution that is best suited to their project needs, with either two or three 4K video outputs and video capture flexibility. They are also fully scalable and can run as a network of machines for redundancy and failover with other Disguise EX range machines, or as dedicated directors and editors with the VX and GX range.

Designed within the same 2U chassis as the EX, the Disguise RX III allows users to create complex real-time scenes with their content engine of choice and trust the RX III to render them with pixel-perfect accuracy.

