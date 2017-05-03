DigitalSignageConnection.com Webinar to Discuss ROI vs ROO

Digital Signage Connection announced the latest installment of its monthly webinar series will take place Thursday, May 18, at 2 p.m. EDT.



Mark Geiger, Advertising Sales Manager of Products and Services for the Georgia World Congress Center and Ryan Postel, Director of Media for Outcome Health, will co-present “Which is More Important, ROI or ROO?” a topic that was also addressed by the Digital Signage Expo Advisory Board’s Out-of-Home Network Council last September.

How to justify the cost of a digital signage network installation, or additional upgrades or enhancements, continues to be a hot topic of discussion among those who must present business cases to management.

“It depends on what your objective is regarding the digital signage installation,” said Geiger. “We use our digital signage network to inform customers and guests. Additionally, we use the same signage to sell advertising and sponsorship.”

“As a mission-driven company, alignment along objectives is critical in our environment, even when making low-level decisions around our signage network,” said Postel.

More information on this and other Digital Signage Connection webinars can be found at

http://www.digitalsignageconnection.com/webinars.