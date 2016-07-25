DigitalSignageConnection.com to Launch Monthly Webinar Series

Digital Signage Connection has announced its 2016 webinar series, which will debut on Thursday, July 28 at 2 p.m. EDT.
- “Essentials for Managing a Digital Signage System” will be presented by Jennifer Arani, Digital Signage Coordinator for Farmer’s Insurance Group, and will expand on the popular presentation she gave at DSE 2016 last March, featuring real-life content examples and valuable lessons learned during that deployment.
- More information on this and other Digital Signage Connection webinars can be found at http://www.digitalsignageconnection.com/webinars
- Attendance for the 30-minute webinar is free, but registration is required and can be accessed at DigitalSignageConnection.com
- The monthly webinar series will focus on topics relevant to all aspects of digital signage from technology to content, including:
- August 25 – The Evolution & Acceptance of Programmatic Advertising
- September 29 – The Role Beacon Technology Will Play in the Future
- November 3 – Making Digital Signage Greener
- December 1 – The Promise & Pitfalls of Facial Recognition & Biometrics