Digital Signage Market Growth to 2022

The Digital Signage Market is projected to witness a double digit CAGR during the forecast period 2016 to 2022, according to a new market report published by Credence Research.

Digital signage solutions have become increasingly sophisticated with the advancements in software competencies, integration capabilities and emergence of smart content distribution channels. Digital signage solutions trace their roots to the previous decade when only pre-recorded information was displayed on display boards to engage customers. Since then, these solutions have come long way, majorly contributed by the emergence of the broadband Internet, rich media assets, digital display technologies, and network-based distribution solutions.



The global digital signage market is highly technology driven and competitive. The leading four players in the global digital signage market collectively account for less than 45 percent of the global market revenue.

The global digital signage market also includes large number of niche players accounting for trivial market share individually. The global digital signage market being technology driven, the competitive rivalry among market players is expected to remain high throughout the forecast period 2016 – 2022.

Key trends discovered in the report include the introduction of hybrid digital signage solutions that have opened-up new commercial opportunities, advancements in NFC-enabled digital signage solutions to revolutionize market prospect, highest penetration in the retail sector, growing adoption for building brand identity and in-store promotion and interoperability Issues

