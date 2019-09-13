Digital Signage Magazine Names Camille Burch as Editor

Digital Signage Magazine has named Camille Burch as its new editor effective Sept. 16, 2019.

"We are thrilled to have Camille join our team," said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News and Digital Signage Magazine. "Camille's knowledge of the AV industry and extensive network of AV professionals will be a huge asset to the Digital Signage Magazine brand."

Burch formerly managed North American public relations at Barco where she supported the entertainment, healthcare, and enterprise verticals. Burch is also a frequent contributor to Systems Contractor News and other Future plc publications. Her writing was recognized with an International Davy Award in 2017 for website content.

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to blend my dual passions for journalism and technology in this new role as editor," added Burch. "I've already worked extensively with the Future team, and I'm excited to be a joining a great roster of professionals who truly care about making our industry better."

Burch, based in Atlanta, can be reached at camilleburch@gmail.com.