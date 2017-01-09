Digital Signage Federation Announces 2017 Board of Directors

The Digital Signage Federation announced the election of its new 2017 Board of Directors.



The eight At-Large Director Board Director seats, which include five reinstated Board members returning to serve a second term, were decided by the DSF membership in an independent election from a slate of five nominees to serve two-year terms are:

•Laura Davis-Taylor, MaxMedia

•Wayne Rasor, FASTSIGNS International

•Will Amos, Diversified

The returning At-Large Director Seats are held by:

•Mark Boidman, PJSC

•Sandi Stambaugh, SYNNEX

•Ryan Cahoy, Rise

•Paul Fleuranges, NYC Transit

•Sheldon Silverman, SmartBomb Media

•Oliver Vagner, TGI Fridays

Chairman Richard Ventura of NEC Display Solutions, Vice Chair Spencer Graham of West Virginia University, Secretary Len Dudis of Grupo Vidanta and Treasurer Jeff Kent of Cineplex Entertainment will lead the 2017 Digital Signage Federation Board of Directors. The past Chairman’s Council will be chaired by immediate past Chairman Randy Dearborn, MGM Resorts International.

“The DSF is excited about the newly elected board members with each of them bringing new and exciting ideas to the team," said Ventura. “The new members help provide opportunities to develop new programs and education for the DOOH and integrator communities. I welcome these new board members and challenge them to help drive the future of the organization and industry.”