Digital Signage Expo to Return in 2022

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) is set to return March 21-23, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. DSE, which was acquired by Questex earlier this year, will take place concurrently with the Bar & Restaurant Expo (formerly known as Nightclub & Bar Show).

[The Digital Signage Best Practices Guide]

“Our research shows that the industry strongly desires an event that brings digital signage suppliers and solution providers together with designers, buyers, and stakeholders in a wide range of adjacent and vertical markets," said Marian Sandberg, VP and market leader, DSE. "The conference program will be designed to attract and engage a broader audience, focused on innovative applications and outcomes, while the exhibitor list will expand beyond digital signage equipment providers to those who use digital technology to design and implement experiences that attract, inform, educate, and entertain."

"Our goal is to design an event that becomes the foundation for a digital community platform and calendar of events that encompass the interests and goals of a broad community interested in how digital media technology can enhance lives and experiences in the physical world,” she added.

Questex will be drawing from the expertise of digital signage industry veteran, Brad Gleeson, co-founder and managing partner of TargetPath to relaunch the event. Gleeson is a veteran of the technology-based business start-up world who has worked on Digital Signage Magazine, and other initiatives that helped build the foundation of the digital signage industry.

Questex will rely on an advisory board to to share expertise and insights about technology, digital-out-of-home, and experiential events. In addition to Gleeson, the advisory board will include: Rich Ventura of Sony, Laura Davis-Taylor of InReality, Nick Belcore of Peerless-AV, Stephanie Gutnik of Verizon, and more.

Additional details regarding the conference schedule and registration will be posted here.