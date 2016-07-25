Digital Signage Company, Industry Weapon, Acquires FireSign

Industry Weapon acquired Anode's FireSign Dynamic Digital Signage platform.



Anode, a Nashville, Tennessee based creative agency, originally developed the FireSign platform in 1991. At the end of last year, Anode decided to move away from owning and maintaining a proprietary digital signage platform. The acquisition by Industry Weapon was a natural fit as Industry Weapon is focusing on programs that allow digital agencies, like Anode, to retain its content and custom application business with customers while providing a platform to deliver content and code safely and securely.

"Digital agencies require a platform that does not hinder their ability to make money consulting, creating content and building customized applications," said David Wilbe, CEO of Industry Weapon. "Industry Weapon has designed a business model that gives agencies the freedom to be creative while not having to worry about security, support and hardware requirements."

"Not only does Industry Weapon's acquisition of FireSign give more flexibility to our customers, we are now able to focus all our resources on the creative services where we create the most value," said Jeff Peden, Director of Sales and Marketing for Anode.