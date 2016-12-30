Digital Signage Best Practices Guide: Navigating a Changing Digital Landscape

If you missed the initial mailing over the holidays, the new Digital Signage Best Practices Guide, just released, marks the eighth year that we’ve called on the industry’s brightest talents to help provide a roadmap for the changing digital landscape.

To access the digital edition of the Digital Signage Best Practices Guide, click here.

The digital signage landscape is changing in myriad ways, as the kind of robust communication systems we’ve all come to expect in the enterprise now find more applications for public spaces. And now public spaces need so much more. As industry guru Brad Gleeson writes in the Guide, “when most of us think about digital signage we typically think about retail signage applications, corporate communications, digital place-based advertising and maybe educational applications.” Gleeson calls our attention to the “Smart Cities” movement that is gaining traction around the world. A smart city is an urban development vision that integrates multiple information and communication technology solutions to manage a city's assets to improve efficiency, security, and sustainability, while positively impacting the quality of life of its citizens and visitors.

In these pages Francesco Ziliani of SpinetiX also talks about the Smart City initiatives around the world, and how we’re entering a stage where the promise of harnessing big data is closer. “This is where the Smart City comes into play,” says Ziliani, “the content is auto-generated.”

Ziliani has the kind of background in digital network and video technologies that is bringing new brainpower to “digital signage”– he is author of several patents and international publications, and has a PhD in Electrical Engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne.

But this industry is still as much art as science, and in the Best Practices Guide Laura Davis-Taylor, one of the country’s top agency experts in all things retail especially in-store marketing, shares lessons from the filed. She offers a look at the new landscape of retail, with some research that might surprise you as to the future of brick and mortar and what’s needed from our industry to help retailers entice new generations of shoppers to the store.

And there are more top consultants and industry leaders in the Digital Signage Best Practices Guide–to share their best ideas on future proofing your digital signage rollout. Because the future is closer than you think.

BEST PRACTICES: Roundtable of Experts, in the publication:

• Laura Davis-Taylor is EVP, Customer Experience, at MaxMedia

• Brad Gleeson is Chief Commercial Officer at Civiq Smartscapes

• Francesco Ziliani is CEO of SpinetiX

• Elizabeth Mayes is Senior Director, Talent Development at Four Winds Interactive

• Garry Wicka, Head of Marketing, Commercial Displays Division of LG Electronics USA

• Grant Wylie, senior product manager for LED at NEC Display Solutions

• David Keene, Executive Editor of the Systems Group at NewBay Media, publisher of Digital Signage Magazine. He is the Chairman of the Judges Committee of the DIGI Awards (Digital Signage Innovation Awards)

• Alan Brawn, Principal of Brawn Consulting LLC an audio visual and IT consulting, educational development, and market intelligence firm with national exposure to major manufacturers, distributors, and integrators in the industry.

• Jason Zhang is Product Manager of digital signage solutions at Advantech Corporation.

• Shaun O’Brien (Shaun@premiermounts.com) is the Director of Solution Sales at Premier Mounts.

• Lyle Bunn, analyst, advisor and educator in North America’s digital media sector

