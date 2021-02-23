Digital Projection Launches ‘World’s Brightest’ Single-Chip DLP Projector

The What: Digital Projection has launched the M-Vision 23000 projector, which the company says is the brightest single chip DLP laser phosphor projector in the world. With 23,000 lumens of brightness, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and direct-red assist lasers, the new M-Vision model offers high brightness 3-chip imaging performance at a single-chip price point.

The What Else: Featuring DP’s ColorBoost + Red Laser technology, this compact and lamp-free projector has been optimized to produce the most realistic and saturated, REC709-standard colorimetry at single-chip luminance levels. The M-Vision 23000 is capable of displaying 4K-UHD with framerates up to 60Hz, as well as HDMI 1.4b for Side by Side, Frame Packing, and Top-Bottom 3D formats.

Additionally, the optical system of the M-Vision 23000 is completely sealed from lens to light source with an IP60 rating. This ensures that light output and color performance will not be degraded due to the ingress of dust or contaminants. Further, this model requires no filters, as it features a liquid-cooling system, allowing for unrestricted airflow.

The Bottom Line: The M-Vision 23000 is designed to excel in venues contending with high ambient-light that demand exceptionally sharp and color accurate imaging. Integration friendly, this new projector also features motorized shift, zoom, and focus across the entire lens range, offering extra flexibility and ease of setup for a wide variety of markets and applications.