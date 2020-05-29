Digital Projection Expands Radiance LED Line

The What: Digital Projection is expanding its direct-view LED display solutions, now featuring four distinct platforms.

The What Else: The Performance Series includes a pixel-pitch range from 0.7mm-4.0mm with brightness up to 1,500 nits, refresh rates up to 3,900Hz, and the broadest color gamut performance, reaching over 93 percent Rec. 2020 color standard. The VX Series offers high LED performance value at a lower entry cost covering the 1.2mm-2.5mm range. The RCS Series is an easily reconfigurable panel design that can be flown, ground-stacked, or permanently installed for pitch 2.6 and 2.9. Finally, DPI also offers an Outdoor Series of all-weather rated LED panels ranging from 2.9mm-16mm for digital signage or outdoor media.

The Bottom Line: The new additions to the lineup are designed to make LED accessible for a wide range of verticals.

To read more InfoComm Connected stories, visit avnetwork.com/tag/infocomm.