Digital Projection Debuts INSIGHT LASER 8K

The What: Digital Projection International (DPI) debuted its INSIGHT LASER 8K at InfoComm 2018.

The What Else: The INSIGHT LASER 8K features 8K resolution (7680x4320), 25,000 lumens of brightness, and its laser engine allows for maintenance free operation for up to 20,000 hours. Driven by three 1.38-inch DarkChip DMDs, it features Smear Reduction Technology and MultiAxis, allowing for smooth imagery in nearly any orientation. In addition, a selection of zoom lenses for extensive lens shift provide further flexibility with respect to projector placement.

The Bottom Line: Well suited for applications that demand the highest possible resolution, the LASER 8K projector, developed in collaboration with Delta Electronics, produces a 33-million-pixel resolution with deep black levels and a broad color gamut.