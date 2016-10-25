Digital Advertising Tower Created by NanoLumens & Partners

NanoLumens announced the completion of a major new installation in Auckland, New Zealand’s architecturally significant Britomart Transport Centre.



According to NanoLumens Vice President of Strategic Accounts Almir DeCarvalho, the installation is the result of a collaboration between NanoLumens, QMS Media and Digital Place Solutions.

“Taking on a project like this isn’t for the faint of heart,” said Almir DeCarvalho, NanoLumens Vice President of Strategic Accounts. “It takes a unique combination of design and engineering creativity, superior display technology, and a client willing to embrace new thinking to produce a next-generation advertising solution that benefits everyone involved — the transportation authority, the media company, and the marketers who will be empowered to target hard-to-reach daily rail commuters. All three elements came together perfectly on this project and the result speaks for itself! Together, we created a dramatic 21st Century digital advertising platform within the architecturally significant Britomart Transportation Centre — and we did it without interfering at all with the iconic architecture of the hub.”

The new ‘Britomart Towers’ are a pair of premium digital displays that are prominently situated in the busy transportation hub that combines a bus interchange with a railway station.

“The ‘Britomart Towers’ are positioned on either side of the station’s main commuter escalators,” said Stephen Rubie, Digital Place Solutions Director. “The sheer size and scale of these landmark displays ensure maximum impact and exposure to the large volumes of foot traffic moving throughout the station and provides visibility from all commuter platforms.”

“More than 35,000 passengers pass through Britomart Station on any given work day, a solid 20% increase over the last year," said Wayne Chapman, QMS Media New Zealand CEO. "This passenger growth is only set to continue with the development of the new City Rail Link that will connect through the station. The ‘Britomart Towers’ offer advertisers the impact and flexibility of digital outdoor, with the ability to target a previously hard-to-reach busy rail commuter,” Chapman explained. “We are proud to be able to bring our experience in delivering premium landmark digital billboards to the rail audience network.”

The Britomart Station towers are comprised of two 6mm NanoSlim portrait-sized displays that are mounted directly to elevator shafts on either side of the main platform exits from the subway. Measuring 2.7m (W) x 4.8m (H), the displays provide a media opportunity to impact 100% of the passengers exiting the busiest metro station in New Zealand. The high-resolution displays are configured to provide synchronized content that double the advertising impact within the heavily trafficked commuter environment.

To achieve the desired end-result, QMS Media, DPS and NanoLumens worked collaboratively to meet and exceed the requirements of Auckland Transport. With the deployment being in an underground railway station environment, NanoLumens was required to provide very specific product certification data for the display technology, including power consumption and fire ratings, to ensure that the displays didn’t adversely impact the environment. Having met all of Auckland Transport’s technology requirements, the deployment schedule was also of critical importance.

“Being an active transport hub, the production, delivery and installation schedule needed to be spot on to minimize any potential disruption to passenger movement,” said Rubie.

Working with the existing design of Britomart Station was a key requirement of the project. The station is world class with architectural wall coverings and stainless steel highlights. The low profile and light weight of the NanoLumens displays supported the design of the environment, providing a minimal impact physical structure that delivers reliable, bright and high resolution images for commercial advertising.