DiGiCo Unveils the Quantum326—Here's What You Need to Know

DiGiCo is set to unleash the Quantum326. Based on the latest seventh-generation FPGAs, DiGiCo’s newest mixing console offers 128 input channels with 64 busses and a 24x24 matrix, all with full channel processing. Twenty-six 100mm touch-sensitive faders are laid out in two blocks of 12 fader banks, plus two dedicated user-assignable faders, each complete with high resolution metering. The desk also features a pair of 17-inch, 1000-nit high-brightness multi-touch screens, plus 58 individual TFT channel displays. Other amenities include “Ultimate Stadius” 32-bit ADC and DAC conversion, six single MADI connections, dual DMI slots, and much more.

The Quantum326 may also be upgraded with DiGiCo’s optional Pulse software update, increasing the console’s number of standard input channels to 156 (from 128), busses to 72 (from 64), Mustard Processors to 48 (from 36), and Nodal Processors to 72 (from 64). Another perk of the recent Pulse upgrade is the addition of Mix Minus functionality.

For theater applications, a Quantum326T version, equipped with the manufacturer’s theater-specific software package, will additionally be available. This model comes with the Pulse upgrade already installed as standard, further supplying the user with a generous 36x36 Matrix.