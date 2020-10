"Nathan Hall is director of Digital Imaging and Preservation Services at Virginia Tech. Jamie Wittenberg is head of scholarly communication & a research data management librarian at Indiana University."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As 3D and virtual reality technologies have advanced, their costs have also come down, making them an accessible option for campus libraries. Which, when you consider the educational and collaborative potential of these technologies, is very good news.