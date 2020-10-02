Despite challenges, university CIOs back continuing pandemic-era tech (EdScoop)

"Two higher education chief information officers predicted during a virtual event Thursday that the methods of teaching university students will have undergone a substantial shift once the pandemic has passed — much of it positive."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

COVID-19 campus closures necessitated increased tech use during the quick shift, with faculty hitting the ground running with remote education for better or worse. But, from a technology perspective, many of these pandemic-focused solutions will likely shape higher ed offerings in the years to come.