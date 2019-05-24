Designing Effective Team Projects in Online Courses (Faculty Focus)

"Participating in team projects offers students the chance to develop interpersonal communication skills (Figueira & Leal, 2013), build relationships with classmates, and increase the level of collective competencies as each group member brings something different to the group. However, in the online environment where the majority of the work occurs asynchronously, students may resist having to work with others (Smith et al., 2011) on graded assignments."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Teamwork makes the dream work, but it isn't always easy to design effective group projects. This is especially true in online courses when distance adds mitigating factors. Faculty Focus shares some insights that will help educators bring students together.