"The deadline for American Honda Foundation’s STEM grant is fast approaching. Each year, the organization awards grants of $20,000 to $75,000 for STEM and STEAM education projects, with an average of 27 grants awarded annually."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Innovative ideas often need funding to be actualized. Don't miss these upcoming deadlines for STEM and STEAM education projects — an influx of funds like this could make a major difference.